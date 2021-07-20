Do you struggle with road rage, or do you drive aggressively? Our anchors take the test, and the results may surprise you

(KLFY) Aggressive driving is something nearly every driver has encountered on our roadways, but it seems to be getting worse.

In our Ten Talks Acadiana podcast, we find out from State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen and UL Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Dr. Mike Mcdermott, what causes road rage, whether you are prone to it, and how you can help to keep our roads safe.

Trooper Gossen says road rage incidents include, shouting profanities, rude gestures, sometimes escalating to fatal events.

So what can you do to prevent it? Trooper Gossen gave us a test to find out if we have aggressive driving tendencies. You can find out too by answering the following questions.

1. Do you regularly drive over the speed limit, or try to “beat” red lights because you are in a hurry?

2. Do you tailgate or flash your headlights at a driver in front of you that you believe is driving too slowly?

3. Do you honk the horn often?

4. Do you ever use obscene gestures or otherwise communicate angrily at another driver?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is possible you are susceptible to road rage.

