Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Hero Salute
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
LIVE at 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida
Saints kickoff vs Cardinals moved up as Hurricane Ida threatens Louisiana
Meet Wallen, Wags, and Wade looking for a home on this week’s Pet Stop
Video
Aug. 27 LDH COVID-19 update: 3,428 new cases, 61 new deaths
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
2021 1st and 10 Opening Drive
Podcast
by:
George Faust
,
Madeline Adams
,
Karaski Melvin
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 01:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 01:20 PM CDT
1st and 10 main logo
National Sports
AP sources: Eichel switching agents amid dispute with Sabres
AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade
Ronaldo makes sensational return to Man United
Paralympic Classes: A confusing maze in search of fairness
Pick Six Plus: A dream road trip to see the whole AP Top 25
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries seeks path to Beijing Olympics
Judge’s single sends Yankees past A’s for 12th straight win
Scherzer shuts down Padres, Dodgers win 4-0 for 3-game sweep
Sale and Dalbec lead Red Sox to 12-2 rout of Twins
Sale joins Koufax as only pitchers with 3 immaculate innings
More National Sports
Local News
List of Acadiana closures/cancellations due to Hurricane Ida
August 27: Acadiana sandbag locations for Tropical Storm Ida
UPDATE: Iberia Parish deputies find three missing female juveniles
Louisiana Comic Con cancelling due to impending Tropical Storm Ida
Video
Hurricane Ida forecasted to become major hurricane before landfall in Louisiana late Sunday
Gallery
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
Louisiana’s first ever virtual vacci-thon happening in Acadiana
Reliving the devastation of last year’s hurricane season in Cameron Parish
Video
Moving Acadiana Forward: New birthing center opens in Lafayette
Video
St. Martinville man arrested on warrant for drug charges, traffic violations, flight from officer
More Local
Trending Stories
Hurricane Ida forecasted to become major hurricane before landfall in Louisiana late Sunday
Gallery
List of Acadiana closures/cancellations due to Hurricane Ida
Guillory issues state of emergency for Lafayette Parish
Video
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Ida
These foods are extra hard to find right now because of shortages, supply chain issues
UPDATE: Iberia Parish deputies find three missing female juveniles
August 27: Acadiana sandbag locations for Tropical Storm Ida
Sidebar