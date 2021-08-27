2021 1st and 10 Opening Drive

Meet Wallen, Wags, and Wade! All three pups looking for a forever home through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia. All three originally came to Angel Paws in mid-May of 2021 as young pups in a litter of six along with their siblings as stray surrenders who were found as an abandoned box of pups on the side of the road. This litter of pups are the "W" Pups- Wade, Wags, Wiatt, Wallen, Willow & Winnie. They will likely be large dogs as fully grown adults. They all enjoy all the usual puppy activities such as exploring new things, playing with toys, and taking puppy naps.

For more information or to adopt Wallen, Wags, or Wade, visit https://www.angelpawsiberia.com/ or call (337) 365-1923.