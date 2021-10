LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-- The Lafayette Parish School System opened Magnet Academies online applications for the 2021-2022 school year at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Applications should be submitted before Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to be considered. A lottery for all grade levels will be held on Feb. 15.

On Nov. 13, the Magnet Academies office will host its annual showcase at Cajundome Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is meant to showcase all of the programs that the Magnet Academies have to offer such as: Health and Biomedical, Arts, Business, World Languages, Information Technology/ Informatics, Law, Broadcasting/ Journalism, STEM, advanced studies and the Navy and Air Force JROTC. These programs are available to any student in Lafayette Parish starting in Pre-K.