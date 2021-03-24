10 Talks Acadiana: Sheriff K.P. Gibson talks teen gun crime in Acadia Parish (PODCAST)

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson joins us for this episode of 10 Talks Acadiana. In our conversation, Sheriff Gibson highlights some of the efforts his office is engaged in to fight crime in several cities. He also identifies certain crimes on the rise and which age group is becoming increasingly involved in violent crimes.

Sheriff Gibson also goes into detail about targeted efforts to mentor youth in Acadia Parish, and how the community can have a hand in improving the quality of life for Acadia Parish residents. After six years at the helm, the sheriff has seen it all and has a bright vision for his community.