10 Talks Acadiana: Road Rage — Why do we do it, and how do we stop it? (PODCAST)

Aggressive driving is something just about every driver has encountered on our roadways, but it seems to only be getting worse.

Incidents of shouting profanities, rude gestures, sometimes even violence turned deadly are reported so frequently, the behavior has earned its own name: road rage.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines road rage as when a driver “commits moving traffic offenses so as to endanger other persons or property; an assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger of one motor vehicle on the operator or passengers of another motor vehicle”.

The NHTSA makes a clear distinction between road rage and aggressive driving, where the former is a criminal charge and the latter a traffic offense.

This definition places the blame on the driver.

In this 10 Talks Acadiana Podcast, we learn from Mike McDermott, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, and Trooper Thomas Gossen, of Louisiana State Police, what causes road rage, whether you are prone to it, and how you can help to keep our roads safe by not causing or practicing aggressive driving that too often leads to incidents of road rage.