10 Talks Acadiana: Our Lady of Lourdes CEO Kathleen Healy-Collier takes the reins (PODCAST)

Two months ago, a new CEO arrived in Acadiana to lead the Lourdes System. Kathy Healy-Collier is the first woman to ever serve in the position. She assumed her position under stressful conditions: A pandemic and in the middle of an ice storm. In our 10 Talks Acadiana podcast, she explains her vision for the facilities she will oversee: Our Lady of Lourdes main campus, and the recently acquired Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Heart Hospital. As she’s learned about the system, she has been pleasantly surprised by the real sense of community that exists among the staff.

