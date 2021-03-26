10 Talks Acadiana: Meet three of our incredible finalists for 2021 Remarkable Women (PODCAST)

Women are celebrated during the month of March, and KLFY pays tribute to all of the Remarkable Women in Acadiana through our annual Remarkable Women Campaign. Viewers are asked to submit a brief summary describing the amazing women in their lives. A panel of judges (including News 10 Anchors Darla Montgomery and Tracy Wirtz) rate the dozens of nominees adding up scores to select the top 10 and then the top five and finally the winner. All month long, we’re featuring the lives of our top five finalists by airing their life stories during our morning show Passe Partout and on News 10 at 5 p.m. The women are all truly remarkable and their heartwarming stories may inspire you.

Carol Trosclair

Carol Trosclair is a mother, volunteer, and landman. She is also a ball of energy! Carol lost her son David suddenly. He was a stellar student at UL Lafayette, studying kinesiology. One of his professors suggested that a scholarship be set up in his name, and Carol took on the job. Since it began, the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship has awarded tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to dozens of students, all because of Carol’s tireless work.

Morgan Olivier

At 29 years old, Morgan Richard Olivier has accomplished quite a bit and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

She is a writer, wife, and business owner from New Iberia, Louisiana. Mostly seen in a hard hat and jeans during the workweek, she runs the family business, a construction material wholesaler in Iberia Parish. It’s a company in an industry dominated by men.​

She has a passion for writing, inspiring and empowering others (especially women) through her life and lessons learned.

​Her inner and outer beauty captivate everyone she meets. Ask anyone who knows her and they’ll tell you, Olivier never meets a stranger and is quick to share her knowledge, compassion and wisdom, all in an effort she says, to help others “pursue a life of purpose and progress over perfection.”

Pat Mason-Guillory

Pat Mason-Guillory demanded that her son join the army in 1988 because he was not doing well in college. That decision led her down a path that would create a passion in her to honor and remember the veterans who have served in the United States military. The death of a soldier from St. Landry Parish in 2004 was the catalyst for what is now the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial. Today, Carol’s work continues, as she wants to maintain and improve the space.