10 Talks Acadiana: Meet Lafayette’s new police chief, Thomas Glover, Sr. (PODCAST)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s a new chief in town. Thomas Glover Sr. sits down with News 10 to discuss his vision for the Hub City.

Chief Glover joins the Lafayette Police Department after 40 years on the Dallas police force. During our conversations with Chief Glover, he identifies issues and resolutions the department faced in Dallas that will benefit the Lafayette community.

Chief Glover covers the topic of community policing; something he believes is a key component to lowering the crime rate. In turn, the chief says less crime will result in more business and attract more tourists. In this interview, Chief Glover lays out his plan to elevate an already successful department and improve its relationship with the public.