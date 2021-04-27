10 Talks Acadiana: Making the switch from veteran Black cop to civilian life (PODCAST)

Being “black and blue” and then retiring to become a civilian comes with its own set of challenges.

In this second segment of “Black and Blue” on 10 Talks Acadiana, we hear from five retired Acadiana law enforcement officers with well over 100 years of combined experience. Our guests all retired as high-ranking members of their respective departments, including the highest-ranking officer who retired as the superintendent of Louisiana State Police.

Having now been on both sides of the badge, the panel addresses police brutality and excessive force – delving into deadly confrontations. They talk about de-escalation tactics and training as well as what to do when interacting with officers.

And then they get personal, sharing their own experiences of being stopped by officers as civilians. Their stories may shock and surprise you.

Join us as we hear from our distinguished panel: Gobb Williams, retired sergeant, Lafayette Police Department; Terry Landry, retired superintendent, Louisiana State Police; Alex Montgomery, retired captain, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office; Andres Landor, retired corporal, Lafayette Police Department; and Anthony Navarre, retired captain, Lafayette Police Department.

While they all agree much positive progress has been made, they say there is still much more to be accomplished.