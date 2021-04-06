10 Talks Acadiana: Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s roller-coaster ride through year one in office (PODCAST)

Wrapping up his first year in office, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory sits down with us to discuss the highs and the lows.

Within his first 30 days, the world was hit by a pandemic, but that was only the beginning of what 2020 would have to offer.

Following an officer involved shooting, Guillory talks about his own shortcomings and how learning from his mistakes has made him a more well-rounded leader.

Let’s not forget, the 2020 hurricane season was unlike any we had seen in recent years. Guillory talks about the storm hitting the Hub City and the response from local government to get things back up and running after the storm. And as we near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guillory says, “Don’t get complacent. Continue to wash your hands like you just ate crawfish but you’re about to take out a contact lens.”