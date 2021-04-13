10 Talks Acadiana: How the Lafayette Parish School System navigates COVID-19 (PODCAST)

In this 10 Talks Acadiana Podcast, we’re catching up with a few staff members from the Lafayette Parish School System. The main topic: navigating through the academic school year during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Hear from Superintendent Irma Troslcair about the rollercoaster ride of trying to get students educated since doors were shuttered in March of 2020, and welcoming students back to campus in phases in the Fall.

We also have the transformation zone officer, associate superintendent, and chief academic officer; each of them shedding light and growing pains in their respective fields. Plus, graduation ceremonies have been approved to return to the Cajundome. All that and more inside our chat!