10 Talks Acadiana: How one non-profit is bringing local art to Acadiana’s business world (PODCAST)

It’s every artist biggest dilemma, how do you get your art into the community and still make a living? An art subscription service out of Lafayette is partnering local artist with local businesses to showcase our talent in spaces you wouldn’t normally think of.

News 10’s Caroline Marcello tagged along with members of Basin Arts as they transformed an office building through the BARE Walls art subscription service. BARE Walls has beautified non-conventional places like office buildings, spaces, and conference rooms.

Dirk Guidry and Claire Cook with Basin Arts along with Marie Lukaszeski Director of Planning/Design/Property Management at Lafayette General Health joined Caroline Marcello for 10 Talks Acadiana Podcast.