10 Talks Acadiana: Fired Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover speaks out (unedited) [PODCAST]

by: Dalfred Jones
On Oct. 7, Lafayette’ first Black police chief, Thomas Glover, was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory with no explanation given. News 10’s Dalfred Jones sits down with Glover to find out what happened, what’s next – and most importantly, why.