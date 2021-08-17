10 Talks Acadiana: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and your children (PODCAST)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — School is back in session, and this time it’s during the fourth coronavirus surge. Many parents are rightfully concerned about their children’s safety, especially children under 12 years of age who cannot take the vaccine — at least not yet. In this 10 Talks Acadiana podcast, News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery gets all the answers from the Office of Public Health, Region IV Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski.

She discusses and explains everything you need to know about COVID-19 and children, including how soon a vaccine could be made available for them and what you can do to protect them now.