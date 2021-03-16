10 Talks Acadiana: Dr. Tina Stefanski marks the one-year anniversary of the pandemic (PODCAST)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dr. Tina Stefanski has coordinated medical and public information efforts since the coronavirus pandemic hit Louisiana in Spring 2020. She has held the position of Region 4 medical director for the Office of Public Health which encompasses Acadiana. She has proven to be a calm, effective communicator who provides answers to the many questions posed to her during an uncertain time.

Because COVID-19 was a new disease caused by a new coronavirus strain, she and the medical community had to learn about its effects and develop treatment as the virus raged through the population. In our interview with her, she explains the challenges, frustrations, and triumphs of the pandemic, and where our community is today.