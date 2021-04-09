10 Talks Acadiana: Diving into the ‘Protect the City Committee’ with Jan Swift and Pat Lewis (PODCAST)

A seven-member committee is examining whether it’s best for the city of Lafayette to operate independently of the parish. They are charged with answering 14 questions to determine if Lafayette and its citizens would be better served by having a mayor over just the city. A recent election established a separate city and parish council, and Lafayette residents are wondering what that meant and why it didn’t fix any issues.

Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lewis drafted the resolution establishing the committee. He and committee chair Jan Swift sat down with News 10 Anchor Tracy Wirtz to explain exactly what members will consider, what their research will mean, and why Lewis felt the committee is necessary.