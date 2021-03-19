10 Talks Acadiana: “Black and Blue” — What it’s like to be a Black police officer in Acadiana (PODCAST)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — What’s it like to be “Black and blue?”

On this “10 Talks Acadiana,” we hear from five retired Acadiana law enforcement officers with well over 100 years of combined experience. Their stories may shock and surprise you. They first address recent tragic suicides by officers and the importance of improving screening during the hiring process, as well as mental health training and support.

The accomplished officers share their experiences about the struggles of the first black officers in Acadiana. They talk about enduring discrimination, being denied weapons to enforce the law, being denied promotions, enduring advancement sabotage, being restricted to policing only the Black community and not being allowed to arrest any white citizens.

The five officers also talk at length about dangerous perceptions like (all) black people (men) are dangerous or threatening, police brutality, how to return to true community policing and more. They also shed light on existing professional inequities and why diversity training is needed now more than ever as well as what law enforcement can do better now.

And while they all agree much positive progress has been made, there is still much more to be accomplished.

Guests: