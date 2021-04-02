10 Talks Acadiana: Area superintendents talk school year challenges, standardized testing (PODCAST)

Getting back to school this year was a challenge for every district in the state. The hurdles each superintendent and staff faced included everything from controlling the spread of COVID in the schools to staff shortages. Administrators and teachers alike are acutely aware of the academic deficits among students and are planning how to address the issue so children can catch up.

Additionally, standardized testing begins at the end of April in parishes across the state. The challenge for school systems and parents is that children must take these test in person, and a segment of the pupil population is still learning virtually.

News 10 anchor Tracy Wirtz talks with Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard, Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler, and St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins about the ongoing issues in each system, the plans for standardized testing and how the results will be used, and how they are each handling student remediation.