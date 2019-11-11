Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pay It Forward: Mother of two gets surprise gift of kindness

Pay It Forward

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that. 

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 cash.

We then challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving. 

This week, we met Alicia Carmen Tarazona in the grocery parking lot. She was a little nervous at first, seeing us approach her with a camera and mic in tow, but little did she know the surprise in store for her.

“I have an envelope with $500 in it which we will give to you and then for you to pay it forward to someone you know that’s in need,” Giles said to Tarazona.

Carmen immediately thought of a friend and former neighbor in need to pay it forward to.

“Well, there is a lady that got rescued and she was appointed to the apartment complex that’s where I lived and she was homeless,” she said. “She was abused. She’s got two little boys. Her name is Bianca. She works hard. She’s taking her of her boys. They’re always cleaning and all of that, but she’s always in need.”
So she called Bianca.

 “Hey baby, how you doing? ‘Good, what you up to?’ Just doing shopping to go cook. I have a surprise for you. I cannot tell you, but I don’t know how to explain. Where are you right now? ‘I’m at home.’ Ok, we’ll I’m going to make time and I’m going to come see you right now. Get dressed.”

So off we went, hopped in the car and drove to meet Bianca.


She’s a mother to two sons, works at a mental hospital as a tech and used to live in the same apartment complex as Carmen’s.
“This is a lady that I admire with all my heart,” Carmen said. “She’s a fighter. She’s a trooper. She takes care of her boys. She works hard. She helps a lot, everybody. And I love you. You’re a kind, beautiful person.”

“I get to give you something substantial,” said Carmen to Bianca.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with rain showers. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories