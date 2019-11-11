Pay It Forward: Mother of two gets surprise gift of kindness

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 cash.

We then challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

This week, we met Alicia Carmen Tarazona in the grocery parking lot. She was a little nervous at first, seeing us approach her with a camera and mic in tow, but little did she know the surprise in store for her.

“I have an envelope with $500 in it which we will give to you and then for you to pay it forward to someone you know that’s in need,” Giles said to Tarazona.

Carmen immediately thought of a friend and former neighbor in need to pay it forward to.

“Well, there is a lady that got rescued and she was appointed to the apartment complex that’s where I lived and she was homeless,” she said. “She was abused. She’s got two little boys. Her name is Bianca. She works hard. She’s taking her of her boys. They’re always cleaning and all of that, but she’s always in need.”

So she called Bianca.

“Hey baby, how you doing? ‘Good, what you up to?’ Just doing shopping to go cook. I have a surprise for you. I cannot tell you, but I don’t know how to explain. Where are you right now? ‘I’m at home.’ Ok, we’ll I’m going to make time and I’m going to come see you right now. Get dressed.”

So off we went, hopped in the car and drove to meet Bianca.



She’s a mother to two sons, works at a mental hospital as a tech and used to live in the same apartment complex as Carmen’s.

“This is a lady that I admire with all my heart,” Carmen said. “She’s a fighter. She’s a trooper. She takes care of her boys. She works hard. She helps a lot, everybody. And I love you. You’re a kind, beautiful person.”

“I get to give you something substantial,” said Carmen to Bianca.