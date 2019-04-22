Pay It Forward: Sheri Ellender

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then, we give that person $500 cash.

Then we challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

News Ten’s Sylvia Masters has more in this week’s edition of ‘Pay It Forward.’

“Hey, you’re on speaker phone with Ch. 10 and Giles. I’m in the parking lot at Rouses and they have a program called Pay It Forward. Have you heard of it. ‘I have.’ “You have. So they’re asking if I know anyone. They have $500 to give me to Pay It Forward for someone in need,” said Allison Ortee.

Allison Ortee lives in Dallas. When asked if she knew anyone who could use a gift, she called her sister for help. Her sister thought of a friend from church and off we went to Broussard.

Allison’s sister, Tracy Laurent, said, “Her parents have been married for 62 years, and they just put her dad in the nursing home and she’s kind of the foundation of the family. She’s the one that kind of holds everybody together. She’s just been on my heart and so when I saw her, and y’all called and I said, ‘It’s got to be Sheri.'”

Sheri Ellender works at Acme Truck Line. She wasn’t expecting what we were about to give her.

“And so Allison lives in Dallas and recommended that her sister might know somebody here in the area that could need a helping hand, and so Tracy decided to ‘Pay It Forward’ to you and so we would like to give you an envelope of $500 cash because Tracy said that you might need it.”

Sheri Ellender responded in shock, “Thank you so much. Oh my god. Thank you.”

Sheri was left speechless.

Sheri explained, “Actually, it’ll help with my mom and just everything that’s been going on to help her.”

Allison said, “I know that God put us all here for a reason and this is our reason for today.”

“Thank you so much,” added Sheri.

A new friend for Allison and an unexpected gift for Sheri, with the help of Tracy.

