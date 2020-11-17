Pay It Forward recipient doesn’t keep the money, pays it forward again

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that. We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then we give that person $500 in cash. We then challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

We met Parker Dill in the grocery parking lot. Parker asked us what we were there for so we explained about pay it forward… and lo and behold, Parker knew of the most deserving person… a coworker of his… Daniel McGann.

Parker told us, “I do have a person in mind. One of my coworkers, Daniel. He works over there, but he’s on break. He’s a hard worker. His family is going through a tough time.”

We didn’t have to travel far. We surprised Daniel outside the store.

We explained to Daniel how it worked.

News 10 Anchor Sylvia Masters said to Daniel, “Hi, good morning. I’m Sylvia Masters with Ch. 10 and this is Mr. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive. Nice to meet you. We have a program called Pay It Forward. We met Parker randomly in the parking lot, and we asked him if he could think of anybody that could use a helping hand and Mr. Bob will explain what he has.”

Bob added, “It’s called Pay It Forward and there’s some money in this envelope, and we asked him (Parker) if he knew of anyone that could use some extra money and he told us you (Daniel) were very deserving. He told us what happened to your home and so forth so I’m going to give this envelope to Parker so that he in turn can pay it forward to you.”

Daniel was so surprised from a coworker blessing him this much. He said to Parker, “Thank you, bro. I love you. You’re not just a coworker. You’re my brother. People today don’t understand the struggle of people that don’t have money and stuff like that. I work for my grandma. My grandma doesn’t have that much money.”

That’s not the end of this story. After some thought, Daniel decided he wanted to give the money away to someone more deserving.

“Ms. Alice deserves this and she’s been my friend since day one since I started here. She’s always talking to me. She pushed me to get a better position at Albertson’s and she just never gave up on me,” Daniel said.

Alice Dore was another one of Daniel’s coworkers who he knew could benefit from the money.

We explained to Alice how it worked.

Sylvia said, “Hi, Ms. Alice. I’m Sylvia Masters with Ch. 10 and this is Mr. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive. We were here last week, and we met Parker, a coworker of yours here, and we asked him if he could think of anybody that he wanted to pay it forward to and help somebody in need and he chose Daniel.”

Bob added, “Parker then in turn paid it forward to Daniel and Daniel felt like you were more deserving than he was and so he wants to pay it forward again and give the money to you.”

Alice exclaimed, “Thank y’all. This is really going to help me with my grandkids and what they’re going through. They’ve been going through a lot in a broken home, and they’re not living with their momma and daddy and they’re not getting child support and I thank y’all for blessing me with this to bless my grandkids for something for them for Christmas. I really thank y’all and I thank y’all for blessing me and I thank Daniel for blessing me.”

A moment these three coworkers will never forget.