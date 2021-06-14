Pay It Forward: New mom receives financial blessing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, we spotlight Acadiana residents who ‘pay it forward.’ This time, we meet a woman who pays it forward to a new mother.

We went up to Lakesha Coleman randomly and asked her if she knew of anyone she could pay it forward to. She thought of someone immediately.

Lakesha said, “Her name is Brittany Issac and she’s actually my nephew’s girlfriend. She just had a baby. She just started going back to work.”

Lakesha has known Brittany for over 10 years adding the money would be very helpful to her as a new mom. So off we went to meet Brittany Issac where she worked.

We told Brittany, “We met Lakesha randomly in the grocery parking lot and we asked her if she knew of anybody that could use a helping hand financially. She was telling us you had a new baby.”

Bob Giles with Giles Automotive said, “I’m going to give her an envelope. It has some money in it and she’s going to pay it forward to you.”

Brittany Issac exclaimed, “Oh, it’s cash. This is so nice. I was not expecting this.”

“You just work so hard,” said Lakesha. “You got a lot going on. You got a new baby and you’re doing what you need to do.”

“Thank you so much. I appreciate it. It means a lot,” said Brittany.