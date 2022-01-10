Pay It Forward: Mom pays it forward to daughter’s teacher

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– This month News 10 partnered with Giles Automotive to help a woman pay it forward to her daughter’s teacher who was more than surprised.

We met Jamie Ashmore in the parking lot and she knew exactly what we were going to ask her, and she knew who she wanted to help. Ashmore told us about her daughter’s teacher.

“My little girl Claire, one of her teachers. Her name is Carrie. She’s a single mom. She’s young and probably with the holidays, she could use a little extra money. I think she would appreciate it,” she said.

From there, we were off to pay it forward to Carrie Zeringue.

Carrie was moved to tears when she opened the envelope.

“Thank you. This couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. My house kind of has a little squirrel problem and my A/C and heater just completely went out so I had to move temporarily back in with my parents,” Zeringue told us.

Prayers were answered as Jamie gave a special gift to Carrie that she was so thankful for.