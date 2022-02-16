LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’ This month, Alex Saizon couldn’t think of anyone immediately, but he knew his wife could. He asked for a phone a friend to pay it forward.

We caught Alex Saizon off guard as he was walking out of the grocery store. As usual, we promised him we were there for a good thing and explained how pay it forward works. He thought for a moment.

“So my wife, she works at the Lemoine Company, and there’s a couple ladies over there. I know she could dial it in and you could call her. We can phone a friend?”

Alex’s wife, Deanna, thought of her coworker Miranda Stelly after he explained to her how Pay It Forward works. From there, we were off to the office to surprise Stelly.

“Oh my god. I cannot believe this is happening to me,” Miranda said, “I love you so much.”

Miranda was the first person to Deanna’s mind. A hard working single mom who deserved it.