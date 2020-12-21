Pay It Forward: In the spirit of giving, good Samaritan surprises local mom

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then we give that person $500 in cash. We then challenge them to pay it forward by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

We met Christy Patin in the grocery parking lot. She was a little caught off guard when we approached her, but she ended up phoning a friend, her sister.

Christy’s sister, Melissa Hay, thought of Brittany Helaire, one of her deserving employees.

“She has three beautiful little girls. She became a single mom earlier this year. She also earlier this year lost her sister in a tragic accident,” said Hay. “This money would just make her Christmas and her daughters’ Christmas an amazing one. She works so hard. She’s been with the bank for over five years.”



We explained to Brittany how Pay It Forward works.

“Christy couldn’t think of anyone. She struggled a little bit so she said she would call her sister and Melissa thought of you immediately, said Giles. “The way it works is I have an envelope with some money in it so I’m going to pay it forward to Christy, she’s going to pay it forward to her sister, who in turn is going to pay it forward to you so open it up and see what’s inside.”

Brittany was stunned. She said the $500 would help her give Christmas gifts to her three young children.