Pay it Forward: Glynn Rhinehart pays it forward to not one person, but two!

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 cash.

We then challenge them to “Pay It Forward” by giving that money away to someone truly deserving. Little did we know when we met Glynn Rhinehart in the grocery parking lot that he would be paying it forward to not one person, but two!

​​Bob Giles said to Glynn, “I have an envelope with $500 in it to give to you to give to someone that you know that may be in need. Can you think of anyone?” ​​”Well, it’s a lady,” said Glynn. “She’s a widow. She is unemployed, having to move this month where she’s getting rent free, but she’s going to have to move. I know a lot of people in need, but she’s probably the one that’s the most needy.” ​​Glynn is talking about Jolene who he knows from church. So Glynn called her, but unfortunately, she didn’t answer. ​

We waited for a little while, then decided to try to bless someone else. So Glynn called Becki Addie, another person he knew of in need. ​​Glynn said about Becki, “She lost a son about 7 years ago in a car accident, her youngest son, and her older son has had issues, and she’s sort of trying to be the matriarch of the family, trying to hold all the things together, but she’s struggling financially.”​​We got a hold of Becki and took off to meet her, but Bob had another gracious surprise. ​​

“If Jolene calls back, if you all are willing, we can bless her, too. Both of them,” said Bob.​Two women would be blessed that day. But first, we were off to meet Becki. ​​”Becki, could you come out here a minute, please?” said Glynn.​

Little did Becki know the surprise she was about to receive. ​​Bob said to Becki, “I have an envelope with some money in it, and we found Glynn and he thought of you, and he wanted to pay it forward so we told him we had some money that we would give to him so that he could pay it forward to you.” ​​

“I’m going to pay it forward,” said Glynn as he handed Becki the envelope with $500 in it.​

Becki exclaimed, “Thank you, and all I can really say is praise God.” ​​In tears, Becki was stunned as she counted the money.​Glynn said to Becki, “God is good.” ​​

Becki was our first pay it forward of the day. Then Jolene Martel, who Glynn had called first, called Glynn back so we hopped in the car to surprise her, too. ​​Bob said to Jolene, “We met him (Glynn) this morning and asked him if he knew of someone that he would like to pay it forward to and your name came up immediately and so I am going to give some money to Glynn so he can pay it forward to you as a blessing.”​​Jolene was shocked as this was an unexpected gift she said she really needed.​”I lost my job in April and I have searched relentlessly, and it’s difficult,” added Jolene.

​Jolene previously worked at an insurance agency, and at the time when we met her, she was trying to find an office job.​​It was a great day to surprise two women with a gift they both deserved.​