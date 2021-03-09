Pay It Forward: Friend helps woman who lost job to pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that. We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then we give that person $1,000 in cash. We then challenge them to pay it forward by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

A woman who just lost her job because of the pandemic gets a little help from a friend who wants to pay it forward.

News 10’s Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles with Giles Automotive met Lanesha Joe randomly in the grocery parking lot. We explained about our program, ‘Pay It Forward.’ Lanesha immediately thought of someone she could pay it forward to.

Lanesha said, “Her name is Jada Foster. I just talked to her. She just lost her job two months ago and I’m going to help her find a job. We were just talking when I was shopping.”

Overwhelmed with emotions and tears, Lanesha Joe told us about her friend who just lost her job due to the pandemic.

“She’s been struggling,” Lanesha added. “I think she’s 28. She’s living with her parents. She’s been struggling.”

Lanesha met her friend, Jada Foster, at church. Lanesha told Jada she would help her find a job, and little did she know, a little bit of financial help, too.

Jada’s face was stunned when we knocked on her door to surprise her. She had no clue what we were about to surprise her with.

Bob Giles told Jada, “We met Lanesha, and she immediately thought of you. I have a little gift in here that we’re going to give to Lanesha, and then she’s going to pay it forward to you.”

Jada was overwhelmed saying, “It’s like $1,000. I feel like I’m being punked. This is so crazy.”

Lanesha replied, “We just spoke on the phone and you were telling me about your job, and I thought of you instantly, and I’m so happy to be a blessing for God to use me to help you.”

“I think I’m in shock,” said Jada. “I’m very appreciative. I was like ‘what’s happening.’ It’s really random. Thank you.”

A moment these two friends will never forget.