Pay It Forward: Erica Broussard

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then, we give that person $500 cash.

Then we challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

News Ten’s Sylvia Masters has the story.

We first met Lonny and Kathrin Romero in the grocery parking lot. We asked Lonny is he knew of anyone that could use a helping hand. Having a little trouble, Lonny decided we ask his wife, Kathrin, if she could think of anyone.

Bob Giles asked Kathrin, “Are you familiar with ‘Pay It Forward?’ Yes. Well, that’s all we’re doing this morning is a ‘Pay It Forward.’ I have $500 to give to y’all to give to someone that you know that may need it. Just the only catch is, it can’t be a family member, and we have to go now to give it to them so we can surprise. Can you think of someone?”

Kathrin Romero responded, “Yeah, I sure can.”

Kathrin immediately thought of a coworker in need.

“She (Erica Broussard) had flood damage from the flood, so she’s been living in a FEMA trailer, and this past week and a half, too, she finally got her house redone and everything, and she’s been moving back in, so she’s had a rough time, and she works over at Jac’s minimum-wage so that’s why I want to give her a helping hand.”

And off we went to Jac’s Market and Deli in Youngsville to meet Kathrin’s coworker, Erica Broussard.

Erica was shocked when she realized what we were about to give her.

Giles said to Erica, “Kathrin picked you to pay it forward to.”

Erica in shock, said, “Are you serious?”

Kathrin responded to her, “You’re the first person that came to mind.”

Erica exclaimed, “Thank you so much…. I don’t know what to say.“

Giles asked Erica, “How does it feel to get back into your house after all this?”

Erica responded, “It feels good. We have a lot more projects and things going on. It’s going to take a little while longer but it’s livable and I’m back in my house so it feels really good to have that again. Thank you and thank you so much.”

