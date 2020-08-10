Pay It Forward: Coworker sees need to help another

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 in cash.

We then challenge them to “pay it forward” by giving that money away to someone truly deserving. Wearing masks and taking precautions, we did another edition of Pay It Forward since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our area.

This time, someone actually found us! Kevin Wilkins had a big smile on his face as he asked us what we were doing, but little did he know what we had in store for him.

We explained the Pay It Forward process and Kevin said he immediately thought of his work manager, Nakeisha Christian, as a recipient.

Kevin works at the Sonic on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. He was actually on his way to work after leaving the grocery, so it was the perfect timing. We drove to meet Christian.

After recieving Kevin’s gift, Nakeisha expressed her appreciation.

“Thank you, Kevin, for thinking of me,” she told him.

Nakeisha has worked at that Sonic location for 10 years. She said she’s known Kevin for about six months.

No doubt a memory that will remain for both coworkers that turned into a blessing.