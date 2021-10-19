Pay it Forward: Couple pays it forward to their neighbor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 and Giles Automotive spotlights Acadiana residents who pay it forward. This time, we meet a couple who pays it forward to their neighbor.

We first met Linda and Don Schexnider and asked them if they knew about Pay It Forward and they did.

Bob Giles with Giles Automotive, said, “I have an envelope with $1,000 in it and the way it works is you have to think of someone that you know that could use a helping hand. Can y’all think of somebody?”

Linda Schexnider said, “How about Mary Lou, our neighbor across the street? She gets around on her own. She’s very active. She’s got a few health issues but she’s a good neighbor. She’s like a momma to us and she’s a doll.”

We were off to meet Mary Lou Stoute. She was surprised when she opened her door to see us. We introduced ourselves and explained to her how Pay It Forward works.

Bob Giles with Giles Automotive said, “I have an envelope. It has some money in it, and we met them this morning and they thought of you immediately as someone that they would want to pay it forward to so I’m going to give this to Linda and Don so they can pay it forward to you.”

Mary Lou was shocked asking, “What is this for?”

“We call it Pay It Forward and it’s just something we do in the community to try to help other people,” explained Bob Giles.

Mary Lou opened the envelope to a surprise like no other.

She exclaimed, “$1,000? What is this for?”

Sylvia responded to Mary Lou, “For you.”

“Just for free?” Mary Lou asked. “For me?”

Linda Schexnider said, “Yes ma’am. It’s a Pay It Forward.”

“Thank y’all so much. I just don’t know what to say. I’m flabbergasted,” said Mary Lou.

Mary Lou’s reaction was priceless to a gift from her neighbors.