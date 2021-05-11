Pay It Forward: Ailing musician and friend receive act of kindness

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Every month, we spotlight Acadiana residents who pay it forward. This time, we meet a man who pays it forward to two people… a friend helping take care of another friend.

We went up to Dr. Philip Ralidis randomly in the grocery parking lot. We asked him if he knew of someone he could pay it forward to.

Bob Giles with Giles Automotive, said, “The way it works is in this envelope I have $1,000 cash and the idea is that I will pay it forward to you or give it to you rather, and then you pay it forward to someone that could use $1,000.”

Dr. Ralidis replied, “One of my great friends has been very gracious and taken in a friend of his who recently became ill and started to go on dialysis and has had some liver issues and is now more taking care of him in his home. The gentleman’s name is Ray Mouton. My friend’s name is Charles Trische. Charles lives in Scott, and he and his wife, Wendy, have taken in this fellow, who’s actually a real famous musician who is now ill.”

Dr. Ralidis said Ray could use the money for his health expenses and to help get him back on his feet.

We explained to Ray we met Philip randomly in the parking lot and we asked him if he could think of anybody that could use a helping hand financially and Mr. Bob explained what he had to pay it forward.

“Immediately, he thought about Charles, and he thought about you and so the way it works is I have an envelope with some money in it and I am going to give it to Philip so that he can pay it forward to Charles and then Charles can pay it forward to you,” explained Bob Giles.

“Wow, this is a big surprise. Thank you very much,” exclaimed Ray.

Ray Mouton started playing upright bass and guitar in high school. He majored in Jazz Improvisation and played music for most of his life… even playing in showrooms in Las Vegas for The Lion King and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Ray said, “I have neuropathy in my fingers so I can’t play like I used to, but the medication is helping.”

Ray has known Charles for over 20 years, teaching him guitar. Charles plays guitar in the band, Louisiana Red. When Ray came into hard times, Charles and his wife, didn’t think twice about taking him in.

“People forget about you when you’re sick,” said Charles. “I don’t forget.”

An inspiring bond of friendship made from the love of music.