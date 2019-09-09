Minister chooses longtime congregation member as Pay It Forward recipient

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a Good Samaritan and then, we give that person $500 cash.



Then we challenge them to “Pay It Forward” by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.



Although it was a rainy day, we had success in finding someone to pay it forward to.

“So I have $500 in this envelope and if you can think of somebody, then we’ll give you the envelope to give to that person,” said Giles.

Minister Charles Harris said he had a person in mind.

“Deaconess Paul Williams. We go to Progressive Baptist Church.” He said Williams has been part of his church for over 25 years.

“She’s a very nice lady. I’ve known her now for several years. She a great- grand-mama and a great, great friend,” the minister said.

Charles says if he could pay it forward to anybody, it would be Deaconess Paul.

So he gave her a call. We got in the car and drove to Deaconess Geraldine Paul’s house in Lafayette.

Seeing us walk up her driveway with a camera pointed at her, she was not expecting what she was about to receive.

“We met Charles in the Albertson’s parking lot and we asked him if he knew of anyone that could use a helping hand and could use $500 and he immediately thought of you,” News 10 Sylvia Masters said.

Minister Charles offered her the envelope, which Geraldine called “a blessing.”

“Oh my goodness. God bless you. You know it’s nobody but God,” she said.