Friendly face surprises woman with ‘Pay It Forward’ gift of kindness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 in cash. We then challenge them to “Pay It Forward” by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

We met Jim Underwood in the grocery parking lot. He knew immediately who he wanted to pay it forward to, Angelina Jacobs.

“She’s 94 or 95 years old and can always use some help,” Jim said.

Jim said Angelina is a friend of the family so he called to see if she was home so we could surprise her. When we walked up to her door, she was stunned.

“I have an envelope with some money in it that I’m going to give to Jim so that he can give it to you so turn it over and open it up,” Bob Giles told Angelina.

Angelina was in disbelief holding the envelope with $500 in it, saying, “What? This can’t be right.”

Bob reassured her saying, “It’s for you.”

Angelina asked why she has received the gift.

“Pay It Forward. Do something good for somebody else,” Jim told Angelina.



