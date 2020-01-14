Daycare employee gets surprise gift through Pay It Forward

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good Samaritan and then we give that person $500 cash.

We then challenge them to “Pay It Forward” by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

We met Angel Lopez in the Albertson’s grocery parking lot. At the time, she was trying to hide from us. Once we explained to her what we were there for, she wanted to help pay it forward.



Sylvia said to Angel, “We have a program called Pay It Forward, and we go out into the community and find somebody random like yourself and we ask them if they can think of anyone that could use a helping hand financially.”

Bob Giles asked Angel, “Can you of think of anyone that could use some help?”

Angel owns Lil Angels Day Care in Duson. She immediately thought of Eula Smith, one of her employees who she has known for five years.

“She’s a very hard worker. Her daughter lives with her and they have a grandson and she’s excellent with him and she’s just trying to get through the holidays.”

So we drove to Angel’s day care to meet Eula.

As we were walking inside the door, Eula tried to hide from us, too. Although, she had a feeling what we were there for.

“I have an envelope, which I’m going to give to Angel, and then she can pay it forward to you as a gift, Giles said. “She thought of you, and she said you were the perfect person and she wanted to pay it forward to you.”

Eula said was in disbelief. As Angel handed her the envelope with the money in it, Eula started shaking her head crying when she realized it was $500.

Eula said she couldn’t ask for a better boss than Angel.

A work friendship that turned into a big blessing for both Angel and Eula in this edition of Pay it Forward.