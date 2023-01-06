LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Wreaths Across America is an annual national ceremony that recognizes veterans by placing wreaths on their graves. This ceremony will be taking place at Fountain Memorial Cemetery on Jan. 17. Fountain Memorial is accepting donations, sponsors, and volunteers for wreaths to honor veterans. Donations will be met with an equal donation. This wreath match guarantees, buy one wreath and get another free to honor a veteran. For more information, or to donate, contact (337)-981-7098.