LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– ULL’s Office of Campus Diversity is hosting their annual Women’s Leadership Conference this month. There will be several breakout and mentorship sessions about how to be a good leader. This conference is open to anyone, not exclusively women.

This conference is meant to connect emerging leaders from different parts of life. This year, there will be special recognition on “Women who tell our stories.” This theme will put an emphasis on the arts, especially visual art, to depict the strength of women.

Registration is open until March 13. The conference will be in the ULL Student Union on March 16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.