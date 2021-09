LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – “VOTE Party in the Park” will be located at 705 Aster Street at Debaillon Park. Most people will know the park if told that it’s the park in “The Zip” or Azaelia Park.

If anyone wants to learn more about VOTE or become a member, they can contact Consuela Gaines at 337-212-5074 or send her an email at consuela@vote-nola.org, or visit VOTE’s website at www.vote-nola.org