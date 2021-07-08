Vitalant is looking for Blood Donations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The annual Race Against the Clock blood drive will be held at a new location for the first time in its sixteen-year history.

The WestLine Event Center, a Legend’s venue, is located at 325 Apollo Road, Scott, La. 70583.

Blood drive hours are as follows:

July 8: 7am-7pm

July 9: 7am-4pm

With communities re-opening from the pandemic, travel resuming and patients seeking previously postponed medical care, Vitalant has less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types to meet patient needs at a moment’s notice.

Type O blood is below a two-day supply.

Type O is what’s often used in trauma situations, especially type O negative, because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type in an emergency room setting.



Donating blood is an incredible way to give back to the community.

All participating donors will be entered to win one of three Geaux Local gift packages, a 1-year membership to hampr and $100 in laundry credit, a Pandora bracelet and charm, or a Kendra Scott jewelry set.

Plus, all donors will receive a Vitalant T-shirt and coupons from McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

In order to ensure your spot and make the best use of your time, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Make yours at vitalant.org/raceagainsttheclock or call 877-25-VITAL and mention Race Against the Clock.