Virtual Acadiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its Acadiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 3, 2020.

It will take place at the Lite Center in Lafayette starting at 9 a.m. It’s an interactive virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year. You can register a team, join a team, or walk individually.

There’s no fee to walk, but those who raise $100 receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. There are other incentives to fundraise as well.

For more information, visit www.act.alz.org or call (504) 656-4936 extension 1437.