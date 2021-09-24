Veterans care package drive is happening now

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –

Acadiana Area for Veterans is asking for donations for their Veterans care package drive.

They will deliver a care package to veterans in our local nursing homes .

The items they put in the care package are:

Lap blanket,

Tooth brush and tooth paste,

Soap,

Men’s deodorant,

Socks,

Mouth wash,

Shampoo,

Brush or comb,

Lotion,

Q-tips,

Cologne,

Hat,

Lip balm.

Monetary donations will be taken and you can make checks payable to Acadiana Area for Veteran’s.

They will be delivering to approximately 25 nursing homes.

Please call 337 254-2518 or 337 356-4579, or you can email 1stofficer@cox.net or Acadianaveterans@gmail.com with any further questions.