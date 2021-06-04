Vermilionville celebrates Creole Culture

Passe Partout

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The public can enjoy a FREE TWO-DAY FESTIVAL at Vermilionville for the 19th annual Creole Culture Celebration on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 from 10AM-5PM. Live music with Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday and Corey Ledet on Sunday; cooking demonstrations; juré performances; storytelling; Creole language panel discussions; kids’ crafts; art, museum, and photography exhibits; Zydeco dance lessons; genealogy experts; traiteur garden tours; documentaries; The Knights of Peter Claver; and much more!

Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information call 337-233-4077 or visit the Vermilionville Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar