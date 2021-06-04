LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The public can enjoy a FREE TWO-DAY FESTIVAL at Vermilionville for the 19th annual Creole Culture Celebration on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 from 10AM-5PM. Live music with Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday and Corey Ledet on Sunday; cooking demonstrations; juré performances; storytelling; Creole language panel discussions; kids’ crafts; art, museum, and photography exhibits; Zydeco dance lessons; genealogy experts; traiteur garden tours; documentaries; The Knights of Peter Claver; and much more!
Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information call 337-233-4077 or visit the Vermilionville Facebook page.
Vermilionville celebrates Creole Culture
