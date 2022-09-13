LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Carol Trosclair’s son was a UL Kinesiology student at the top of his class. He passed away as a senior. Now Trosclair has established a memorial scholarship for his legacy. A $10 donation will earn you a thank you gift from Carol Trosclair. The thank you coupon is redeemable for free gifts at different local businesses. The month of September’s gift is a free $25 Super Works Wash.

To support “Vacationing for Scholarships” Fundraiser, call (337)-255-8155 or Facebook message Carol Trosclair to get a ticket. Travel Machine, sponsor of the custom designed vacation for 2 has Tickets. They are located on the corner of Johnston Street & Westmark Blvd. Whomever, buys, sells or donates the most funds wins the Vacation for Two!