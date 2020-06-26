Breaking News
United Way of Acadiana holds 2020 Day of Action Saturday, June 27th

Each year in June, hundreds of people around Acadiana come together to harness the volunteer spirit and improve the conditions in which they live.

United Way of Acadiana invites community members to take action on Saturday, June 27, from 9 am to 11 am, in partnership with Parish Proud, Bayou Vermilion District, LCG’s Embrace a Space, and Keep Lafayette Beautiful. Volunteers from the community forming dozens of teams will help create a cleaner Acadiana through litter abatement and beautification projects.  The volunteers aim to make meaningful changes for individuals, businesses, and the community at large through hands-on projects.

For more information and to sign up for the 2020 Day of Action visit https://www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/dayofaction.

