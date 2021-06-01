UL Lafayette offering program to help college-bound students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This program is a year-round comprehensive program in which high school students receive ACT preparation, academic enrichment, financial aid and scholarship assistance, etc.

Students enjoy living and learning on the UL campus in the summer.

College tours and field excursions are provided.

Students who remain active are eligible for UL Lafayette the summer immediately after high school, take college coursework.

Students take those college credits and continue on at UL or transfer to a college or university of their choice for the fall after high school.

This program is partnered with the following high schools: Opelousas High School, Northside High School, Carencro High School, St. Martinville Senior High School, Westgate (New Iberia) and New Iberia Senior High

Students must meet certain criteria–first generation (person whom he/she is living with does not hold a bachelor’s degree) and certain income requirements (based on taxable income).

Students must be current 9th, 10th and 11th graders.

Visit https://studentsupport.louisiana.edu/services/upward-bound-mathscience for more information.