UL Lafayette presents their “Vacationing for Scholarships” fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – ULL’s School of Kinesiology & I are having a fundraiser to benefit ULL Kinesiology Scholarships – with a FREE twist.

We are selling $10 Raffle Tickets to win a custom designed “Vacation for 2” from Travel Machine – that comes with $500 Cash to spend on your vacation!

AND, every $10 Raffle entry includes a “FREE GIFT.”

In September, tickets are redeemable at Todd’s Car Wash (both locations) for a FREE $25 super works wash – OR – at Judice Inn for a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger

In October, tickets are redeemable at Tropical Smoothie (all 6 locations) for a FREE flat bread – OR – at Reve Coffee Roasters (both locations) for a FREE coffee or tea and a chocolate chip pumpkin bread.

In November, tickets are redeemable at Roly Poly for a FREE 6″ wrap – OR – at Great Harvest Bread for a FREE loaf of bread of your choice.

As you can see, this is a Win Win Fundraiser! For $10 you get a chance to win a customized “Vacation for 2,” $500 cash to spend on your vacation & a FREE gift from me for supporting my son’s Scholarship!

My son, David, accidently passed away while a senior majoring in Kinesiology at ULL & out of a 1,000 students David was the top student so ULL established The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology to acknowledge his academic achievements & to carry on his legacy.

We are selling them at Travel Machine (102 Westmark Blvd, on the corner of Johnston Street & Westmark) & if you call us – we will bring the tickets out to you so you don’t have to get out of your car! Or, if you call Carol at 337-255-8155 & she will hand deliver tickets to you – unless you prefer to go meet her at her Oil Center office!