UL Lafayette presents their “Vacationing for Scholarships” fundraiser

Passe Partout

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – ULL’s School of Kinesiology & I are having a fundraiser to benefit ULL Kinesiology Scholarships – with a FREE twist.

We are selling $10 Raffle Tickets to win a custom designed “Vacation for 2” from Travel Machine – that comes with $500 Cash to spend on your vacation!

AND, every $10 Raffle entry includes a “FREE GIFT.”

In September, tickets are redeemable at Todd’s Car Wash (both locations) for a FREE $25 super works wash – OR – at Judice Inn for a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger

In October, tickets are redeemable at Tropical Smoothie (all 6 locations) for a FREE flat bread – OR – at Reve Coffee Roasters (both locations) for a FREE coffee or tea and a chocolate chip pumpkin bread.

In November, tickets are redeemable at Roly Poly for a FREE 6″ wrap – OR – at Great Harvest Bread for a FREE loaf of bread of your choice.

As you can see, this is a Win Win Fundraiser! For $10 you get a chance to win a customized “Vacation for 2,” $500 cash to spend on your vacation & a FREE gift from me for supporting my son’s Scholarship!

My son, David, accidently passed away while a senior majoring in Kinesiology at ULL & out of a 1,000 students David was the top student so ULL established The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology to acknowledge his academic achievements & to carry on his legacy.

We are selling them at Travel Machine (102 Westmark Blvd, on the corner of Johnston Street & Westmark) & if you call us – we will bring the tickets out to you so you don’t have to get out of your car! Or, if you call Carol at 337-255-8155 & she will hand deliver tickets to you – unless you prefer to go meet her at her Oil Center office!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar