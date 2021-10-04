Tree of Life Counseling and Consulting is hosting a meet-n-greet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -At Tree of Life Counseling, the counselors aim to bridge the gap for minorities communities in the Acadiana area, whether it be ethnic, linguistic, LGBTQ+, or the disabled. They are the only multi-culturally focused group counseling practice in the area and they strive to provide representation to the highly marginalized.



At the meet-n-greet, you will get to meet our counselors who are highly trained in various areas such as trauma recovery, substance abuse, grief counseling, play therapy, couples counseling, transgender care therapy, and bilingual counseling.

They hope to create a safe and inviting space for people seeking counseling that may be hesitant, but are ready to make the first step. They will also have fellow counselors from the area coming by to connect with the public and local small businesses to help promote health and wellness.



As Transgender Care Therapists, they will be able to provide ethical and responsible care to people wanting to transition; and will be considered an expert in the field. They can also be able to provide letters & resources to help make the transition easier.

Meet-n-greet will be happening this Saturday, October 9th at the Tree of Life center (3112 W. Pinhook Rd. Suite B, Lafayette.)

For more information, you can call (337) 703-2806.