Touchstone ABA talks “World Behavior Analysis Day”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – March 20, 2021 is recognized as the first ever “World Behavior Analysis Day.” Here to share more is Touchstone ABA Board Certified Behavior Analyst Angie Moran.

• The date of World Behavior Analysis Day was chosen to honor the birthday of B. F. Skinner, an influential American psychologist, behaviorist, author, inventor and social philosopher.

• The goal of this day is to unite worldwide efforts to share information about the science of behavior.

• In addition, World Behavior Analysis Day provides a platform for educating many others about this dynamic field and highlight its many contributions to society at large.

• Applied behavior analysis is most widely known for its substantiated effectiveness in improving the lives of persons with autism and other developmental challenges.

• That being said, the principles of behavior can be applied most anywhere with anyone – because we all behave.

• We use behavior analysis to help solve real world problems for individuals, communities and businesses.

• Some applied behavior analysis strategies that have been proven to be effective are:

o Adhering to health and wellness practices, such as weight management, smoking cessation and “following doctor’s orders”

o Helping people that have had strokes or traumatic brain injuries re-learn to communicate or take care of themselves

o Helping teachers teach more efficiently for all students

o Improving business safety, productivity and employee retention practices

o Improving travel safety

• To put in perspective, if you’ve ever put on your seatbelt to make the annoying beeps in your car stop, you’ve employed a principle of behavior at work.

• This World Behavior Analysis Day, join us in celebrating all the behavior analytic researchers, students and providers that have committed their professional lives to improving the human condition – one behavior at a time.

• On March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. CT, we invite you to tune in for the premiere of the World Behavior Analysis Day video on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/MSBeIJ68jZA /.

Tell us a little bit more about Touchstone ABA.

• At Touchstone Applied Behavior Analysis, our credentialed staff provides research-driven applied behavior analysis services.

• Our clinical clients include children and adults diagnosed with autism and individuals with learning and language differences and other behavioral challenges.

• Visit touchstoneaba.com for more information and a list of all of our South Louisiana locations.

• Touchstone ABA provides exciting career paths for those looking for full- and part-time positions. To join our team, visit https://touchstoneaba.com/employment/.

• For more information on Touchstone ABA’s services, call (985) 446-6833 or email info@tc-aba.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at @TouchstoneABA.