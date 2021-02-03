Touchstone ABA explains importance of OBM in the workplace

Businesses around the country, including our area, are attempting to rebuild amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, now is an opportune time to evaluate your company and workplace goals for 2021. Organizational Behavior Management (OBM) can be implemented to help businesses and individuals build a better work environment. Angie Moran with Touchstone ABA is here to share some advice on how to set and achieve business goals through OBM:

What is OBM?

OBM is a subfield of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which can be applied to influence positive behavior in the workplace.

OBM takes a scientific approach to improving the workplace and achieving business goals.

OBM is used to not only motivate but keep employees motivated and drive productivity and profitability for a company.

For example, at Touchstone ABA, we use positive reinforcement and a point system for compensation. Improving retention rates and employee performance

Hiring and training new employees consistently can be a costly task for companies.

OBM helps businesses achieve their goals to increase efficiency, productivity, safety and higher retention rates for both employees and customers.

OBM helps build workplaces founded on positive reinforcement instead of negative.

OBM measures can be used to target and modify environmental variables that affect performance and impact company success. What are some examples of OBM?

One example of OBM is clearly defining your employees’ tasks

It is imperative to set performance goals and then allow access to rewards and incentives.

Feedback on past performances is one of the most commonly used interventions in OBM. What are some examples of the outcomes of implementing OBM?

• OBM has been proven to effectively increase retention rates with customers and employees, reduce and minimize the severity of accidents and injuries, improve employee performance and increase revenue and attendance for both employees and clients.

Tell us a little bit more about Touchstone ABA.