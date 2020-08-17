Today is National Thrift Shop Day, how the HUT in Lafayette is celebrating and giving back

HUT, also known as Hand Up Thirft is located at 105 Leonie Street in Lafayette. According to their website one of the store’s founders, Jo Lynn Moncrief, noticed a quote on the marquee of the Emanuel Baptist Church – and it read – “The only time you look down on someone is when you are giving them a hand up.” When discussing the creation of a thrift store – the quote was the inspiration for the name of the store.

The store partners and supports local non-profits. Three of those partnerships include the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Family Promise of Acadiana, and TRAIL.