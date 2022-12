LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Crossroads Church is putting on their performance “The Real Story of Christmas” for the eighth year in a row. The show is a Broadway style musical featuring Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and misfit Grace. The show takes place on Dec. 3-4, 10-11. On Saturdays at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Sundays at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., or 4 p.m. Reserved seating is $10 on the Crossroads Church website, general admission is free at Crossroads Church.